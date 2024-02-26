PM Opens Microbiology Lab in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the microbiology laboratory of the AP Food Testing Laboratory in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The laboratory has been built with central-sponsored scheme funds totalling to Rs 4.77 crore.

Work order for the lab had been issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, AP, to Asian Scientific Industries, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister dedicated the lab in virtual mode from Rajkot in Gujarat. He called the lab a part of the Vikasit Bharat.

Vizag district collector A. Mallikarjuna thanked PM Modi for inaugurating the laboratory, which would serve the needs of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

All the samples of various diseases collected will be brought to this laboratory for testing, he added.