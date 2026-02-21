PM Modi's Betrayal Stands Exposed: Rahul Gandhi Over US Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, following the US Supreme Court’s verdict on striking down global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had compromised India’s interests in the trade negotiations. “The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can’t renegotiate. He will surrender again,” Gandhi wrote.



His remarks came after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, a ruling that has triggered political reactions in India over the recently announced trade framework between New Delhi and Washington. The Congress party has questioned the timing and terms of the agreement, arguing that India may have acted hastily in concluding the framework before the US court’s decision. The government, however, has maintained that the deal serves India’s long-term economic and strategic interests.



