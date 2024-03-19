Top
19 March 2024 6:12 PM GMT
PM Modi Violated Poll Code in AP: Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: AP Congress lodged a complaint with the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated Election Commission of India (ECI)-stipulated Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by flying in an Indian Air Force helicopter during his visit to Boppudi in Palnadu district on March 17 to address an election meeting.

In a letter addressed to the CEO, AP Congress Committee leader Vaddi Somasekhar provided details saying the PM Modi had arrived for the Praja Galam election meeting in an IAF helicopter with tail no. ZP 5236.

In this regard, Somasekhar referred to ECI’s norm that an official vehicle must not be used for campaigning, electioneering or election-related travel during the elections.

The APCC leader asked the CEO to register a complaint and initiate immediate action on the matter.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
