PM Modi Urges Simpler Law Language, Wider Legal Aid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for simplifying the language of law to make it easily understandable to citizens and stressed that justice must be accessible to every individual, regardless of social or financial status.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a national conference on strengthening legal aid delivery mechanisms held at the Supreme Court premises, the Prime Minister said that “ease of justice” is a vital component of social justice and a key goal of a modern, inclusive legal system.

“Justice must be available to everyone,” Modi said, noting that the government’s Legal Aid Defence Counsel System is helping ensure justice for the poor and marginalised.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, his successor Justice Surya Kant, and several judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts across the country.

The Prime Minister urged for legal judgments and documents to be made available in local languages, observing that “the language of justice should be the one understood by those receiving justice.”

He praised the Supreme Court’s initiative to translate over 80,000 judgments into 18 Indian languages, describing it as “a truly commendable step.” Modi expressed confidence that similar efforts will be expanded to the high courts and district courts to bridge the communication gap between the judiciary and the public.

“When people understand the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and fewer lawsuits,” he said, adding that the ease of justice strengthens democracy and enhances public trust in the legal system.

Highlighting the transformative role of technology, Modi lauded the e-Courts project, calling it “a brilliant example of how technology can make the judicial process more modern and humane.”

He also cited the newly enacted Mediation Act as a means to revive India’s traditional systems of conflict resolution in a contemporary format.

“Mediation has always been a part of Indian civilisation. The new Mediation Act carries forward this tradition in a modern form,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of legal aid in ensuring equality before the law and noted that Lok Adalats and pre-litigation mechanisms were helping settle lakhs of disputes efficiently and affordably.

“Under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System started by the Government of India, more than eight lakh criminal cases have been settled within just three years. These efforts have ensured ease of justice for the less privileged,” he said.

At the event, organized by NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) to mark its 30th anniversary, Modi also launched a new training module on community mediation. He said the initiative would help prepare mediators to resolve disputes amicably, maintain social harmony, and reduce the burden on courts.

NALSA was constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, to provide free legal services to weaker sections of society and to organize Lok Adalats for amicable dispute resolution.

The Chief Justice of India serves as NALSA’s Patron-in-Chief, while the next senior-most Supreme Court judge acts as executive chairman. Each state has its own legal services authority to implement NALSA’s directives and ensure access to justice.

Referring to the constitutional framework, Modi underlined that Article 39A mandates the State to provide free legal aid to ensure that justice is not denied due to economic or social disadvantages. Articles 14 and 22(1) also reinforce equality before the law and equal opportunity for justice.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said, “When justice is accessible, timely, and free from barriers of language, status, or wealth, only then can it become the foundation of true social justice.”