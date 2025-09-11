PM Modi to Survey Flood-Hit AReas in Uttarakhand Today

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday evening.

According to a press note, following the survey, a high-level meeting will be held to discuss all aspects related to the disaster. In several parts of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered ongoing land subsidence. Considering the extent of the damage, the state government has sought Rs 5,702 crore in relief assistance from the Centre. A central team has already visited the affected areas for inspection.

Since the Kedarnath tragedy, this year the state has witnessed the highest number of disasters, causing damage worth crores of rupees. Many villages have been severely affected, with not only loss of human lives but also livestock casualties, the press note said.

PM Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State visit to India from September 9 to 16.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilizational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Prime Minister shares a special bond with Uttarakhand, which is why the state has continued to receive his constant support and guidance during this challenging time of disaster.

He added that the Prime Minister's visit will further strengthen the ongoing relief efforts in the state.

Dhami also visited Jolly Grant Airport on Wednesday to inspect the preparations for the Prime Minister's visit. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

Sharing an X post on Wednesday, CM Dhami wrote, "Today, upon reaching Jolly Grant Airport, I inspected the preparations for the aerial survey of disaster-affected areas and the review meeting on the occasion of the proposed arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in Uttarakhand tomorrow. During this time, instructions were given to the officials to ensure all arrangements are completed in a time-bound manner."