PM Modi to Kick Off 25th Chhattisgarh Foundation Day Celebration on Saturday

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday to kick off the six-day-long silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

The 25th state formation day celebration will commence at the Rajyotsav venue at Nava Raipur on Saturday afternoon and come to close on November five, an official spokesman said.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the celebration.

He is also scheduled to unveil the Rs 340 crore state-of-the-art new state legislative Assembly at Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

The structure has been designed as a green building, planned to operate entirely on solar power and equipped with a rainwater harvesting system.

The first legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh, carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November one, 2000, met in a makeshift hall built inside a large tent.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to unveil the statue of former PM late Atal Behari Vajpayee in the new legislative Assembly on the occasion.

He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects worth Rs 14,260 crore in key sectors including roads, industry, healthcare, and energy, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Friday.

He will inaugurate the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Nava Raipur.

He is scheduled to interact with the children who have undergone treatment for congenital heart diseases.

Mr. Modi is also scheduled to unveil “Shanti Shikhar”, a modern Centre for spiritual education and meditation developed by the Brahma Kumaris.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate 12 new start-up village entrepreneurship programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

He will also take part in the Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony for 3.51 lakh completed houses and release instalments worth Rs 1,200 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) for three lakh beneficiaries across the state.

He is scheduled to wind up his six-hour-visit to Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening and leave for Delhi.