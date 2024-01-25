PM Modi to interact with young voters today

NEW DELHI: Commemorating the 'National Voters Day,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet a number of young voters on Thursday.

The event, organised by the youth wing of the BJP, aims to foster a dialogue with the nation's youth.

Tejasvi Surya, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Lok Sabha MP, highlighted the pivotal role played by young voters in electing Prime Minister Modi in 2014 and securing his re-election in 2019. Surya was confident of support for Modi for a third term, citing what he claimed to be unparalleled opportunities for young individuals under the BJP-led NDA government.

Emphasising the positive impact on youth, Surya pointed to the record-low unemployment rate, rapid economic growth, and substantial investment in infrastructure. He mentioned that these factors have directly and indirectly benefited the youth on a significant scale.

Tejasvi Surya stated that lakhs of young voters will virtually connect with the Prime Minister at nearly 5,000 locations across the country. Describing it as a historic event, he noted that this marks the first time a Prime Minister will interact with young voters on such a large scale.

Surya believes that such an interactive session will encourage greater participation of young voters in elections, contributing to the deepening of the country's democratic roots. Highlighting the demographic significance, he mentioned that there are over seven crore voters in the 18-25 years age group.



The government, according to Surya, has implemented numerous schemes and policies, including the establishment of new IIMs, IITs, and medical colleges, to support and empower young citizens.







