PM Modi to Inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport Today

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar on Saturday.

Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to the PMO, the inauguration marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport is envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), strengthening airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system to ease congestion, expand passenger capacity, and position Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

The airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. It will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), scalable up to 70 MPPA upon full development.

It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones.

The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, according to the PMO.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.

Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.