PM Modi to Address Lok Sabha on West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM today during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. He is expected to outline key aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and explain India’s position on the issue.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretary presented a detailed overview of the global situation. They discussed the mitigating measures already taken and those being planned by various ministries and departments of the Government of India in response to the conflict.

The meeting covered the expected impact across multiple sectors, including agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exports, shipping, trade, finance, and supply chains. The overall macroeconomic scenario of the country was also reviewed, along with further measures required to manage potential challenges.

Officials noted that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to have significant short-, medium-, and long-term effects on the global economy. Its potential impact on India was assessed, and both immediate and long-term countermeasures were discussed.

A detailed evaluation was conducted regarding the availability of essential commodities for the general public, including food, energy, and fuel. Plans were discussed to ensure uninterrupted supply in the short, medium, and long term.

The impact on farmers, particularly their fertiliser requirements for the upcoming Kharif season, was also reviewed. The government noted that measures taken in recent years to maintain adequate fertiliser stocks would help ensure timely availability and food security. Alternate fertiliser sourcing strategies were also considered for the future.

In addition, it was confirmed that sufficient coal stocks are available at power plants across the country, ensuring that there will be no shortage of electricity.

The government also discussed steps to diversify import sources for critical industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals. At the same time, efforts will be made to identify new export markets to promote Indian goods.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the conflict is an evolving global situation affecting countries worldwide. He stressed the importance of taking all necessary steps to shield Indian citizens from its adverse impacts and directed all arms of the government to work in coordination to minimize inconvenience.

He also instructed authorities to maintain close coordination with state governments to prevent black-marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.