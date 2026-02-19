PM Modi to Address India AI Impact Summit Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome global leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to the official schedule, a family photograph featuring the Prime Minister and visiting dignitaries will be taken at around 9:15 am. The opening ceremony is scheduled for approximately 9:40 am, followed by the Prime Minister’s keynote address at about 10:25 am outlining India’s vision for artificial intelligence and its global role.

The events follow a busy opening day on Wednesday, when Modi welcomed world leaders including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva. He also held nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and global technology leaders.

Dignitaries were received with a cultural showcase featuring traditional instruments as they arrived at the venue. Among those present were Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Tshering Tobgay, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Andrej Plenkovic and Aleksandar Vucic, among others.

The Prime Minister also met global CEOs including Sundar Pichai and Vinod Khosla.

The summit is being held under the theme “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” (welfare for all, happiness for all) and focuses on areas such as AI for economic growth, social good, democratisation of AI resources, and safe and trusted AI.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister hosted a formal dinner and cultural programme for visiting leaders, highlighting India’s cultural heritage alongside discussions on technology cooperation.