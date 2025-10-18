PM Modi to Address Dozen Rallies in Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his campaign in Bihar from October 23. As the NDA’s star campaigner, he is expected to address around a dozen public rallies to seek support for the ruling alliance’s bid to retain power. Sources said the Prime Minister may address at least three rallies each day.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, another key campaigner for the alliance, is scheduled to hold nearly three dozen rallies across the state. Development and “pro-incumbency” are being projected as the NDA’s main poll themes.

On October 23, Modi is likely to address rallies in Sasaram, Bhagalpur, and Gaya. He is also expected to visit the state again on October 28, November 1, and November 3. Along with the Prime Minister, several senior BJP leaders, Union ministers, and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states will campaign in the poll-bound state.

Union home minister Amit Shah has been in Bihar since Thursday, holding meetings with NDA leaders, BJP workers, and addressing public rallies. He also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday and Union minister and LJP (RV) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday.

Among BJP-ruled state chief ministers, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma are among the most sought-after campaigners. Bhojpuri film stars and BJP MPs Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua,’ Manoj Tiwari, and Ravi Kishan are also part of the BJP’s list of 40 star campaigners.

The two-phase polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.