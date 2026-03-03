PM Modi Surpasses 30 Million YouTube Subscribers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among global leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. He is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi’s.

PM Modi also has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, highlighting the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

Within India, the dominance is equally clear. On the subscriber front, PM Modi has around three times more subscribers than Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) separately.

With over 30 million subscribers, PM Modi’s YouTube channel stands as the most subscribed to among world leaders globally.

This achievement comes after he earlier crossed the milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve the feat on the platform.

PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014 and currently has more than twice as many followers as President Donald Trump, who holds the second spot with 43.2 million followers.

He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

Within India as well, the gap in follower count is significant. The second spot on Instagram is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with around 16.1 million followers, followed by Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million followers.