PM Modi Stresses Urgent Need for Peace Restoration During Call with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated. Netanyahu briefed PM Modi on the recent developments and the evolving situation between Israel and Iran. PM Modi shared India’s concern and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement added.In a post on X, PM Modi shared the details of the call in the wake of Operation Rising Lion launched by Tel Aviv against Iran. “Received a phone call from PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India’s concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from the Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar. In a post on X, he said, “Received a call this afternoon from FM Gideon Sa’ar of Israel regarding ongoing developments.”India had earlier in the day expressed its deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. India urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and expressed its willingness to offer all possible support.“Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” the statement said.Earlier on Friday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a “precise, preemptive strike” in Iran. The spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, said the strikes aimed at damaging Iran’s nuclear program and were in response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing aggression against Israel.