PM Modi Opens 100-Bed ESI Hospital at Kakinada

Kakinada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 100-bed ESIC Hospital at Kakinada virtually from Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday.

The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 114.10 crore over 7.26 acres of land for the benefit of central government workers and their family members. The hospital has all medical departments, along with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and equipment.

ESI Kakinada is the first hospital in the state-run directly by the ESI Corporation. So far, the ESI scheme in Andhra Pradesh has been run through only state government hospitals and dispensaries.

Participating in the inauguration programme, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said 3.1 lakh central government and central public sector undertakings’ employees and their families staying in the Kakinada region can now use the ESIC Hospital. So far, they had been going to the ESI Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for medical treatment.

Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu asserted that Kakinada has now become a Medical Hub.

Kakinada MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy said the state government is giving top priority to health and education.

South Zone Insurance commissioner Rajesh Kumar Jain, Kakinada ESI Hospital superintendent Dr. M. Radhika, deputy director M. Padmapriya and BJP Kakinada city convener G. Satyanarayana were present on the occasion.