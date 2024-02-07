ROURKELA (ODISHA): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday threw a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying both the leaders have a “partnership.” He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJP) accusing them of running the state government in “partnership.”

“There is a partnership between PM Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The BJD and BJP are also running the Odisha government in partnership. I also see in the Parliament that whenever the PM needs BJD’s help, the members of the latter start harassing us on Modi’s instructions. It is only the Congress which is fighting against the BJD-BJP partnership in Odisha,” said Gandhi while addressing the public on the second day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

According to the parliamentarian, around 30 lakh people from Odisha have migrated and have been working as labourers in other parts of the country as the state government is not doing its work.

“About 30 industrialists and billionaires from outside have come to loot the natural resources of Odisha. Many of the old industries have been closed and there is highest unemployment in the state and other parts of the country,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leaders also blamed the Narendra Modi government for the rise in prices of essential commodities.

After the Panposh public rally, Rahul participated in a roadshow at Rourkela and addressed another public rally there. Later, he left for Jharsuguda where he will make a night halt and address a public rally on Thursday.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, BJP MLA Nauri Nayak said, “The allegations are baseless, rather BJD and Congress are in partnership as the Congress is supporting the BJD here. The Congress bigwigs are joining BJD whenever it is required and the people of Odisha are aware of this.”

Reacting to Congress leader’s statements, BJD MLA Snehangini Chhuria said, “No matter who comes to Odisha and does Padayatra or even stays here, it will not have any impact here. Doing Padayatra for a day and engaging in cheap politics will have no impact.”

A little girl planting a kiss on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his roadshow in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow at Panposh in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Wednesday

