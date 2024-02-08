PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community as he was born in a general category.Addressing a public rally during the Odisha leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, the Wayanad MP said, "Whenever BJP workers come to you, tell them one thing that our Prime Minister lied to the entire country that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class, he belongs to the general caste. You tell this to every BJP worker."This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Parliament called himself 'sabse bada OBC' (the biggest OBC) and accused the Congress of indulging in hypocrisy and adopting double standards while dealing with leaders of Backward communities."Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in government. Can't you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?" PM Modi said in his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.PM Modi continued his attack on the UPA government and said that the previous government did not deliver justice to OBCs."During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council - did it have any OBC members? Find out," he added.