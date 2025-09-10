PM Modi, Meloni Review India-Italy Partnership Progress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on Wednesday. During the conversation, the leaders reviewed and positively assessed developments in the bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, people-to-people ties, and counter-terrorism.

New Delhi stated, “Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the Partnership in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s full support for efforts in this direction.”

New Delhi further added, “Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy’s strong support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. The leaders also agreed to take steps to promote connectivity under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative.”