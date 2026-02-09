PM Modi Meets Seychelles President Patrick Herminie

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House. Earlier, the Seychelles President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on President Herminie and appreciated his support for India’s Vision MAHASAGAR.

President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. His visit, which continues until February 10, is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, during his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, Herminie met key stakeholders across sectors including governance, industry, coastal management and health to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The MEA underscored Seychelles’ strategic importance to India, describing the island nation as a key maritime neighbour and an important partner in Vision MAHASAGAR, highlighting New Delhi’s commitment to cooperation with the Global South.

During his stay in New Delhi, President Herminie is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In Chennai, Herminie, along with Seychelles Health Minister Marvin Nolan Fanny, met SIMS Hospital Chairman Ravi Pachamuthu to discuss a collaborative roadmap to strengthen healthcare services in Seychelles through super-speciality outreach, hospital infrastructure development, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines and dialysis expansion.

In Mumbai, the Seychelles President met Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and participated in the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable to explore investment and cooperation opportunities. The engagement focused on maritime trade, the blue economy and sustainable development.