PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in the national capital. The two leaders met at Hyderabad House and are set to hold delegation-level talks shortly.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Carney as part of the latter’s official visit to India and appreciated his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was “delighted” to meet Carney during his visit to New Delhi. “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Carney arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening after concluding a visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada.

On Sunday evening, Jaishankar also met his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, Carney is on an official visit to India from February 27 to March 2. This is his first official visit to the country, which began with his arrival in Mumbai on February 27.

The high-level discussions scheduled at Hyderabad House will see the two Prime Ministers review progress across various areas under the India–Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and in Johannesburg in November 2025 during the G20 Summit, the leaders are expected to take stock of cooperation in key sectors including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research and innovation, and people-to-people ties.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In addition to formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India–Canada CEOs Forum.

The visit comes at a significant juncture in the normalisation of India–Canada bilateral relations, with discussions expected to focus on strategic and economic issues of mutual interest.