PM Modi Meets Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a ceremonial welcome was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Lula, who is on a state visit to India. He was accorded the Guard of Honour and received by Prime Minister Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

President Lula also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit.

On Friday, the Brazilian President inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. Sharing details in a post on X, he said the initiative would promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of Brazil’s economy.

Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nóbrega, appreciated the efforts of the Indian government in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. He said President Lula and Prime Minister Modi share strong chemistry and are not only colleagues but also friends.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, the envoy said, “This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level. There is a very good chemistry. I think they are not only colleagues, but they have become more and more friends. That’s a fact.”

Calling it a historic moment for the Global South, he said Prime Minister Modi is working to ensure that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence benefit developing nations.

He further noted that President Lula has arrived in India with the largest-ever Brazilian delegation, comprising more than 11 cabinet ministers, over 300 business leaders and 50 CEOs. The visiting CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum.

Lula’s visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s July 2025 trip to Brasilia — the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 50 years — marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.