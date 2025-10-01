PM Modi May Meet Trump at ASEAN Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26-27, if the American leader confirms his participation, according to reports. Modi is expected to travel to the Malaysian capital for the ASEAN-India Summit, which is held alongside the main ASEAN meet, and also attend the East Asia Summit where both India and the US are participants. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has already extended an invitation to President Trump.

If the meeting takes place, it will be the first between the two leaders since February, when Modi visited the US shortly after Trump began his second term. It will also come in the backdrop of strained ties, with Washington imposing steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports in August, half of which were sanctions on India for importing Russian oil.

Despite friction, Modi recently voiced support for Trump’s West Asia peace plan to end the Gaza conflict, calling it “a viable pathway to long-term peace and security.” Trump highlighted Modi’s endorsement on social media on Wednesday.

The potential meeting also comes amid a US government shutdown, with the American Embassy in India announcing it would limit updates on its social media accounts except for urgent safety information.

Indian interests have faced several setbacks under Trump’s administration in recent weeks. These include the August tariff hike, the withdrawal of exemptions on US sanctions affecting India’s investment in Iran’s Chabahar port, and a sharp increase in H1-B visa fees to $100,000. New Delhi is also uneasy about Trump’s overt praise for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom he recently described as “incredible.”

Still, Trump and Modi spoke last month in a conciliatory phone call where both leaders praised bilateral ties. A possible meeting in Kuala Lumpur could provide an opportunity to ease tensions.