PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 2,700 Cr in Puducherry

Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived to a rousing reception in Puducherry on Sunday dedicated development projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, urban services, industrial development, education, healthcare and sustainable growth in Puducherry. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy presented him with a shawl, a silver idol of Lord Murugan, a silver spear (Vel) and a Thanjavur painting to the Prime Minister.

Modi inaugurated several key initiatives, including the launch of e-Buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative, the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission, tenements for economically weaker sections under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative, and important sewerage and water supply sector projects of the government of Puducherry.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailsanathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy.