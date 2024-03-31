PM Modi Launched Welfare Schemes for All Sections: Aroori Ramesh

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered good governance during the past 10 years and introduced several welfare schemes for every section of people, said BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Warangal and former MLA Aroori Ramesh at a meeting with party workers in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Ramesh said that earlier India used to fear the development of neighbouring countries but now these countries are upset over the enormous development that has taken place in India under the leadership of Modi.

The BJP-led Central government has sanctioned Kazipet Wagon factory, a tribal university, a food processing unit, education hub and an airport in Mamnoor. It is the BJP government which made SC categorisation possible. Every sector in the country is developing fast, the BJP leader said.

The 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre is now being compared to 70 years of Congress rule. Even people of states where the BJP is not in power are benefitted by various welfare schemes introduced by the central government, the BJP candidate asserted.

In 1984, the BJP won only two Lok Sabha seats in the country and Warangal was one of them, Ramesh said and added that in 2024 the BJP will around 400 seats including Warangal.

BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy, former MLA Dharma Rao, former mayor Rajeshwar Rao, Hanamkonda and Warangal district unit presidents Rao Padma and Ganta Ravi Kumar, leaders Dr V. Muralidhar Goud, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Shiva Kumar, Kishan, Rathnam, Kumaraswamy, Santosh Reddy and Jithenda Reddy, among others were present at the meeting.