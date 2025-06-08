The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of scripting his media interactions and said, unlike his predecessors, he lacks the courage to hold "undoctored" press meets.In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said leaders across the world hold freewheeling press conferences from time to time, but "ours has had none for 11 years"."Narendra Modi produced, directed, and scripted his media interactions last year during the election campaign - during one of which he famously claimed to be non-biological. But he has never ever had the courage to have an undoctored press meet," Ramesh said in his post."This is in total contrast to all his predecessors. His favourite hate used to have spontaneous press meets almost every other month, where he would be ruthlessly questioned, and he would answer patiently. That is one way our democratic foundations got established," the Congress leader said.The Congress has been targeting Modi for not facing the media ever since he took over the top post in 2014.