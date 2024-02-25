PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.The bridge, previously known as the 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge.Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.'Sudarshan Setu' is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, linking the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat.Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the bridge's inauguration.Ahead of the inauguration of his 'dream project', the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, Prime Minister Modi said it would mark a momentous occasion for Gujarat's developmental journey."In a social media post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity."The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometres, holds immense significance for both residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple.Initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, the bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.The 2.5 km bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 978 crore.The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.Amid the chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' a large number of people lined up on both sides of the the road as PM Modi's cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House.