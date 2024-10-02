New Delhi, Hazaribagh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous vote-bank politics by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the state’s identity, culture and heritage.



Speaking at Hazaribagh on the conclusion of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, which covered all 81 Assembly constituencies, the Prime Minister said, “The rise in infiltrators and decline of the tribal community are consequences of the JMM and Congress’ hunger for power which is jeopardising state’s and the nation’s security. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, that’s why we (BJP) pledged to protect roti, beti, mati during the Parivartan Yatra. In a few months, a BJP government will be established, ensuring the safety of roti, beti, mati”.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in Hazaribagh.

Pointing to the changing demographics of the state, the Prime Minister said, “The JMM government has become a major obstacle to the state’s development. Can anyone believe that those who seek votes from the tribal community in the name of water, forests and land will engage in such blatant looting? This government is plundering minerals vital for the state’s progress.”

Slamming the ruling JMM party for rampant corruption, he said, “They devise schemes for the poor and tribals only to embezzle the funds. Programmes like Abua Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Maiya Yojana have become corrupt. Under the state government’s protection, corrupt gangs are selling exam papers for lakhs, robbing the rights of the youth. Millions are being made and this money is going up the chain. How can such a government benefit Jharkhand’s youth?”

Targeting the Congress, he said, “Here, hundreds of crores are seized from the Congress leaders’ residences and millions are also found in the homes of their aides. The JMM and the Congress are engaged in a marathon of scams in Jharkhand”. In the last two weeks alone, thousands of transfers have taken place in Jharkhand. Soon, the government in Jharkhand will change and we will hold them accountable for this loot, he added.

Calling the JMM-led alliance government a shop of lies, the Prime Minister questioned, “They promised a monthly cooking allowance of Rs 2,000 for women. What happened to that? The JMM pledged pensions for widows and promised Rs 51,000 and gold coins for daughters’ weddings. Where are those promises? How many sisters benefitted from these schemes?”

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi alleged that the party is inherently anti-Dalit, anti-disadvantaged, and anti-tribal. “The Congress’ policies and governance have blocked the advancement of SC, ST and OBC individuals by their consistent opposition to reservations for these communities. Even now, the Congress talks about abolishing reservations to benefit its select vote-bank. But I firmly say that as long as the BJP exists, no one can take away SC, ST, and OBC reservations. It is the BJP that secures these reservations.”

The Congress party, which serves the most corrupt family in the country, along with the JMM, must be removed for the development of our villages and the poor,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister also unveiled development projects worth over `83,700 crore in Jharkhand, reaffirming his government’s commitment to the state’s progress.

Modi launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore, aimed at ensuring comprehensive and holistic development for tribal communities across the country.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for tribal development is our asset. He (Mahatma Gandhi) believed that India can develop only when tribal communities will develop. The BJP government accords top priority to tribal development and Rs 80,000 crore will be spent on Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to develop 65,000 tribal villages,” he said.