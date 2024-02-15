PM Modi holds talks with Qatar counterpart on boosting bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had a 'wonderful' meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is the prime minister's second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016."Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship," Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.Earlier, the external affairs ministry said Modi held 'fruitful' talks with the prime minister of Qatar."PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.On his arrival, Modi was received by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the airport.During his two-day visit, Modi attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Qatar's prime minister.On Thursday, the prime minister will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.After he arrived in Doha, Modi posted that he was looking forward to a fruitful visit that would deepen bilateral ties."Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship," Modi wrote on X.He also thanked the Indian diaspora in Doha for the 'exceptional' welcome."An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora," he said on X and shared pictures of him being greeted by an enthusiastic Indian diaspora.Modi reached Doha after a whirlwind two-day trip to the UAE, where he addressed a well-attended Indian diaspora event, the prestigious World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE's first Hindu stone temple among other engagements.India's announcement on Modi's visit to the Qatari capital came on Monday, hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home, nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them a death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. Qatar released all the eight Indians.The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.Modi, in his departure statement, also said the presence of over 8,00,000-strong Indian community in Doha is a "testament to our strong people-to-people ties."