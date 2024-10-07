PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Maldives President, focus on strengthening ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Monday.Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occassion.In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead."Muizzu who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.Also today, the Maldivian President and First Lady paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.On Sunday, Muizzu upon his arrival was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu is visiting India on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu."Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," according to the press release from the President's Office of Maldives.At the meeting, Jaishankar and Muizzu spoke extensively on fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries, Maldives," Foreign Ministry said in a release.The two sides reviewed the progress of current initiatives supported by the Government of India and discussed exploring additional avenues that both countries see as mutual benefits in line with the current development priorities of the Maldives.The Maldivian President, along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, interacted with the Maldivian community residing in New Delhi as well.