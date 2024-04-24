PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and 3 CMS Are Among 20 BJP Star Campaigners for Odisha Polls
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh and three chief ministers (CMs) — Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav — are among the 40 star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the forthcoming Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
The other top names in the names of star campaigners include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupinder Yadav.
BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda has also been included in the list.
Three cine stars – Anubhav Mohanty, Sritam Das and Pinky Pradhan have also made a cut into the list.
The star campaigners will take part in election campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Odisha Legislative Assembly elections. The list was issued by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh in New Delhi.
Home minister Narendra Modi will launch the party's campaign in the state by addressing a public rally at Sonepur in Western Odisha.
Odisha will go to Lok Sabha and assembly elections in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
Here is the complete list of the BJP star campaigners for Odisha:
1. Narendra Modi
2. Jagat Prakash Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Amit Shah
5. Nitin Gadkari
6. Yogi Adityanath
7. Dr. Mohan Yadav
8. Smriti Zubin Irani
9. Bhupender Yadav
10. Ashwini Vaishnav
11. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
12. Himanta Biswa Sarma
13. Vishnu Deo Sai
14. Manmohan Samal
15. Baijayant Jay Panda
16. Sunil Bansal
17. Dharmendra Pradhan
18. Vijaypal Singh Tomar
19. Sushree Lata Usendi
20. Shantanu Thakur
21. Bisweswar Tudu
22. Jay Narayan Mishra
23. Jual Oram
24. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
25. Kedar Nath Kashyap
26. Aparajita Sarangi
27. Dr. Sambit Patra
28. Basanta Kumar Panda
29. Suresh Pujari
30. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
31. Samir Mohanty
32. Manas Kumar Mohanty
33. Golak Prasad Mohapatra
34. Poornima Kerketta
35. Sarada Prasad Satapathy
36. Ramesh Sahu
37. Anubhav Mohanty
38. Harihar Mohapatra
39. Pinky Pradhan
40. Sritam Das