PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and 3 CMS Are Among 20 BJP Star Campaigners for Odisha Polls

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh and three chief ministers (CMs) — Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav — are among the 40 star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the forthcoming Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The other top names in the names of star campaigners include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupinder Yadav.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda has also been included in the list.

Three cine stars – Anubhav Mohanty, Sritam Das and Pinky Pradhan have also made a cut into the list.

The star campaigners will take part in election campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Odisha Legislative Assembly elections. The list was issued by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh in New Delhi.

Home minister Narendra Modi will launch the party's campaign in the state by addressing a public rally at Sonepur in Western Odisha.

Odisha will go to Lok Sabha and assembly elections in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Here is the complete list of the BJP star campaigners for Odisha:

1. Narendra Modi

2. Jagat Prakash Nadda

3. Rajnath Singh

4. Amit Shah

5. Nitin Gadkari

6. Yogi Adityanath

7. Dr. Mohan Yadav

8. Smriti Zubin Irani

9. Bhupender Yadav

10. Ashwini Vaishnav

11. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

12. Himanta Biswa Sarma

13. Vishnu Deo Sai

14. Manmohan Samal

15. Baijayant Jay Panda

16. Sunil Bansal

17. Dharmendra Pradhan

18. Vijaypal Singh Tomar

19. Sushree Lata Usendi

20. Shantanu Thakur

21. Bisweswar Tudu

22. Jay Narayan Mishra

23. Jual Oram

24. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

25. Kedar Nath Kashyap

26. Aparajita Sarangi

27. Dr. Sambit Patra

28. Basanta Kumar Panda

29. Suresh Pujari

30. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

31. Samir Mohanty

32. Manas Kumar Mohanty

33. Golak Prasad Mohapatra

34. Poornima Kerketta

35. Sarada Prasad Satapathy

36. Ramesh Sahu

37. Anubhav Mohanty

38. Harihar Mohapatra

39. Pinky Pradhan

40. Sritam Das