PM Modi Highlights Scientific Spirit on National Science Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the importance of scientific curiosity in driving India’s progress while marking the anniversary of the discovery of the Raman Effect.

The day serves as a tribute to the legacy of C. V. Raman, whose work established India’s presence in the global scientific community.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Today, on National Science Day, we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward. This day commemorates the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir CV Raman. This discovery placed Indian research firmly on the global map. We reaffirm our resolve to empower our youth, strengthen research ecosystems and harness science and technology for national development and global good.”

National Science Day is observed across the country on February 28 in honour of CV Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. The discovery, based on the phenomenon of scattering of light, brought India its first Nobel Prize in Physics and second Nobel Prize overall.

The Raman Effect refers to the change in the wavelength of light when it is deflected by molecules while passing through a substance.

National Science Day is celebrated as a major science festival in India each year, with students showcasing science projects and research institutions exhibiting their latest work. The day was designated as National Science Day in 1986 by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), which announces a new theme annually.