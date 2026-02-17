PM Modi Highlights Public-Interest Role of AI at Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said intelligence and rationality are essential to ensure artificial intelligence benefits society, stressing the public-interest focus of the India AI Impact Summit.

In a post on X, Modi noted that science and technology become useful when guided by thoughtful decision-making and added the summit aims to explore how AI can serve people and expand knowledge.

His remarks came a day after he inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, where innovators, researchers and technology enthusiasts gathered to showcase the potential of AI and Indian talent.

President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said India is leading global efforts to make AI affordable, scalable and accessible, adding the country’s digital infrastructure could serve as a model for the Global South.

The summit — the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South — has drawn more than 20 Heads of State, 60 ministers and around 500 global AI leaders. Policymakers, technology firms, academia and industry representatives are participating under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

Modi is scheduled to deliver the summit’s inaugural address on February 19. After inaugurating the expo, he interacted with startups and research institutions along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

The expo covers 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres, featuring over 300 exhibition pavilions and more than 600 startups, and is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates.