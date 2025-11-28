PM Modi Hails Op Sudarshan Chakra As Wall of Security

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the "no retaliation" after terror attacks by previous Opposition party-led governments as he hailed Operation Sudrashan Chakra as providing "a wall of security" for the country.

Invoking the Bhagwat Gita's teachings at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana event in Udupi, PM Modi said that Mission Sudarshan Chakra would destroy the enemies if they attempted to attack India. In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi had announced the ambitious 'Sudarshan Chakra Mission', aimed at bolstering India's national security over the next decade.

Addressing the gathering in Udupi, the Prime Minister said, "Lord Krishna delivered the sermons of the Gita on a battlefield. Bhagwat Gita teaches us that it is important to end the oppressor to restore peace and truth. This is the essence of the National Security policy. We believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family) and we also recite the mantra of 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah' (Dharma protects the protector)."

"From the Red Fort, we deliver the message of Lord Krishna's compassion and proclaim Mission Sudarshan Chakra. Mission Sudarshan Chakra means to build a wall of security around prime locations in the country that the enemy cannot penetrate. If the enemy dared to attack, our Sudarshan Chakra would destroy them," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the nation witnessed the government's resolve to retaliate during Operation Sindoor."The nation witnessed this resolve during Operation Sindoor. My brothers and sisters in Karnataka were also the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier governments did not retaliate after terror attacks, but this is the new India. We know how to establish peace, and also safeguard it," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. The Operation was a targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Meanwhile, at the event, PM Modi recited the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, during the event.The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.