PM Modi Flags Off 4 Vande Bharat Trains from Varanasi

8 Nov 2025 9:46 AM IST

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express trains at the railway station, in Varanasi. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also seen. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains here from the Banaras railway station.The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

The semi-high-speed trains will significantly reduce travel time between major stations, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, according to an official statement.
The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, officials said.


Source : PTI
