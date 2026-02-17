PM Modi Debuts Indigenous AI Smart Glass Sarvam Kaze at Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a sleek spectacles-like device at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit — an indigenous AI-powered wearable called Sarvam Kaze.

Developed by Sarvam AI, the device can listen, understand, respond and capture what the user sees, enabling real-time interaction with the surrounding environment. The wearable is designed and built in India and allows developers to create custom experiences using the Sarvam platform.

Modi tried the device during his walkthrough after inaugurating the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. A video shared by co-founder Pratyush Kumar showed the Prime Minister testing its real-time response features. The company said the product is expected to be launched commercially in May.

Sarvam AI is also developing language and speech models for Indian languages to support voice interfaces, document processing and citizen services. Recently unveiled tools include document digitisation platform Sarvam Akshar, multilingual content platform Sarvam Studio and speech recognition model Saaras V3.

The device aligns with India’s broader AI push under the IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,372 crore to build a domestic AI ecosystem. The initiative includes shared computing infrastructure for startups and academia, indigenous large language model development and AI talent training programmes.

The India AI Impact Summit, being held from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, has brought together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups and students from across the world.