PM Modi Congratulates Japan's New PM Sanae Takaichi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan's prime minister and said he looked forward to working closely to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. Takaichi, the first woman prime minister of Japan, succeeds Shigeru Ishiba.

"Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan," Modi said in a post on X.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India- Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Modi said.