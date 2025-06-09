PM Modi Changed Country's Political Culture: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, saying the work done by the government under his leadership should be written in "golden letters".Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he said Prime Minister Modi changed the country's political culture and started politics of performance and good governance by providing a responsible and accountable government, while theCongress-led UPA regime was marked by "corruption, scams and appeasement" politics.Work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past 11 years were extraordinary, and should be written in golden letters, he asserted.The BJP chief said Prime Minister Modi provided a responsive and a strong government, and cited repealing of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf amendment, demonetisation, women quota bill among the bold decisions taken by his government.Prime Minister Modi took oath for a third term on June 9, 2024. The Modi government marks its first anniversary in the third term and 11th overall on Monday.