PM Modi Calls Consecration of Ram Mandir a Symbol of National Consciousness

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the landmark Pran Prathistha (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, declaring it the "temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram" and giving a clarion call to build the foundation of a “strong, capable and divine” India of the next 1,000 years. Modi said it was the advent of a new era. He sought to strike an emotional chord with the masses, saying, “Our Ram” has arrived after waiting, patience, and sacrifices of centuries.



“Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple,” Modi said in his 36-minute address at the temple where a large number of invitees, including seers, leading figures from different fields and those who took part in the decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement for building the temple were present.

He called on everyone to contribute to building a strong, capable, grand, and divine India during this positive and constructive period.



The much-awaited event, witnessed by lakhs across the country and abroad, marked the culmination of the Prime Minister's 11-day-long special rituals, including fasting.





Army helicopters showered flower petals on the new-age architectural marvel as the consecration ceremony was underway. And celebrations broke out in this Uttar Pradesh temple town resonating with a blend of spirituality and revelry with people singing and dancing. The temple complex is expected to open for public on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude and seeking forgiveness from Lord Rama for the delay in the temple's construction, Modi emphasised that the temple was a "symbol of peace, patience, harmony, and amity in Indian society." He urged people to reconsider their views, stating that "Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone."





The consecration began from the Saryu river banks on January 16 and were completed on Monday afternoon. The first phase of the temple built by a trust has so far cost `1,100 crore.

Earlier, the Prime Minister walked to the temple with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red-folded dupatta. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took ‘sankalp' for the ceremony and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.





“January 22, 2024 is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era,” Modi said shortly after he performed the rituals in the garbha griha, with the consecration taking place during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta' starting 12.29 pm. He prostrated himself before the 51-inch idol that depicts the child Ram.

After the ceremony, he broke his fast by accepting the 'charnamitra' offered by Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The seer how the PM insisted on performing the full 11 days of rituals, drawing parallels between Modi and Chattrapati Shivaji's dedication and devotion.





With the temple being built and divine powers “witnessing” the occasion, he asked people to take a pledge in the current time of immense “positive energy” to build a strong and capable India of the next 1,000 years after the temple has been built.

Emphasising India's commitment to traditions, heritage, and modernity, Modi urged people to pledge in the current time of immense "positive energy" to build a strong and capable India for the next 1000 years. He declared that the Ram temple will witness India's rise and the dawn of a developed and magnificent nation.





Modi thanked the entire world for connecting with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, highlighting that Ram is the basis of India's faith, consciousness, pride, and glory. He highlighted the maturity and amity shown by Indian society in resolving the dispute.



"Ram is India's faith... Ram is the basis of India, Ram lays down the rules in India, Ram is India's consciousness, Ram is India's pride, Ram is India's glory, Ram is India's influence, Ram is overarching... Therefore, when Ram is consecrated it has an effect not just for years and centuries but for thousands of years," Modi said. He said he was experiencing the changing times with a pure mind.



In remarks apparently aimed at critics, Modi said some people used to say that the temple's construction would set off a fire in the country and asked them to reconsider their views. “I would urge those people to rethink. Ram is not fire but energy, Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone and Ram is not only the present but also eternal, he said, adding the temple is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and amity in Indian society.”

Modi also offered prayers at Kuber Tila and showered flower petals on the construction workers of the Ram Temple. He performed 'jalabhishek' (pouring water on the Shiva linga) and also did a parikrama (circumambulation) of the temple.



Acknowledging the Supreme Court for ensuring justice and paving the way for the temple's construction, Modi experienced divine vibrations during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum. He expressed that the construction of the Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy and will be remembered even after thousands of years.



The Prime Minister concluded the ceremony by unveiling a statue of Jatayu, a mythical bird, on the temple premises, symbolising duty and integrity.