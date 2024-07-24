PM Modi, BJP top brass discuss strategy

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, convened a nearly two-hour strategy meeting on Wednesday. This meeting was held in preparation for upcoming engagements with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, scheduled for July 27 and 28.

Ahead of this meeting with state leaders, the BJP is planning to hold a session with its organisational secretaries from state units on July 25 and 26. This will be the first time since the Lok Sabha elections that the BJP top brass will meet with state-level leaders. Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the Chief Ministers, while Nadda and Santhosh will speak to the organisational secretaries.

The BJP leadership also discussed several key organisational issues, including the appointment of the next party president. The term of the current president, J.P. Nadda, who is also a Cabinet minister, was extended earlier this year due to the upcoming elections. Sources indicated that discussions also covered organisational elections in several state units, where new leaders are anticipated.

Additionally, the BJP's forthcoming 'samanvaya baithak' (coordination meeting) with the RSS is scheduled for later this month.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will host a series of 'Mashal Rallies' across its organisational districts nationwide on July 25 to mark 'Kargil Vijay Diwas.' The rallies will begin at symbolic locations, including the residences of Kargil martyrs, veterans, and war memorials.

Each district's rally will conclude with the lighting of a 'Vijay Deep' - a symbolic lamp placed at a prominent site. This lamp will burn from the evening of July 25 until the evening of July 26, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and honoring the sacrifices made by the martyrs.