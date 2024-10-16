Modi Becomes First Active Member of BJP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first person to be enrolled as the ‘active member’ of the BJP as he launched the party’s ‘Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan’. Modi took his Sakriya Sadasyata (active membership) in the presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda and general secretary Vinod Tawde, convener of the nationwide membership drive.

Modi on X said, “Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As BJP Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today... This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress.”

He also noted that active members will be eligible to contest elections for a ‘Mandal Committee’ and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come.

An 'active member' of the BJP has to enroll at least 50 persons as party members in a booth or in an Assembly seat. Only active members take part in the party’s organisational elections, which will begin after the membership drive ends.

Modi was also the first member to renew his membership last month when the party launched its nationwide membership drive. The party, which had set a target of 10 crore new members, has already enrolled more than nine crore new members. The exercise did not include Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Jharkhand due to Assembly elections. With polls now over in Haryana and J&K, the membership will begin soon.

Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added.