PM Modi, Australian Counterpart Discuss Defence Ties

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg and the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment and people-to-people ties. PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Albanese of Australia. This year, the strategic partnership between our nations completes 5 years and these years have witnessed transformative outcomes that have deepened our cooperation," Modi said in a post on social media.

"During our talks today, emphasised three key sectors, defence and security, nuclear energy and trade, where there is immense potential for ties to grow further. The other sectors discussed included education, cultural exchanges and more," he added.

Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed.

"We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong," he said.

"I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," he added.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening and diversification of cooperation between India and Australia in the last five years following the elevation of the relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.

"Prime Minister Albanese offered his solidarity on the recent terror attack in India. The leaders committed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism," it said.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including political and strategic, defence and security, energy, trade and investment, critical minerals, technology, mobility, education and people-to-people linkages, it said.

The Prime Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders acknowledged that the frequency of high-level contacts has imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. The two leaders renewed their commitment to take the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to even greater heights, the statement said.

Later, in a social media post, Albanese said Australia and India are "great friends and partners".

"From trade, defence and security to education and clean energy, our relationship is fundamentally important. Wonderful to catch up with my friend Prime Minister Modi ahead of the G20 Summit," he added.

A day earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, and they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in Delhi.

The two ministers also exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.