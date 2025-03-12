PM Modi announces India's new vision for Global South

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ambitious vision for the overall growth and development of the Global South.Modi said the "MAHASAGAR" or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" will bring growth security.



"Our vision for Global South will be MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," he said in a media statement on the second and final day of his visit to this island nation.

"Our vision focuses on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for a shared future," he said.



Modi described Mauritius as an important partner of India.



He also recalled how India's vision of SAGAR or Security and Growth for All in the Region was laid out in Mauritius 10 years ago.





