PM Lays Foundation for Critical Care Block at GGH

Kurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in online mode, laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed critical care block at Kurnool Government General Hospital on Sunday.

This project, part of the Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission, costs Rs 23.75 crore.

District collector Srijana explained the major role the new block will play in providing urgent health services to those with serious medical issues.

Panyam legislator Katasani Rambhupal Reddy praised the central and state governments for their focus on education and healthcare. He noted that the GGH in Kurnool is delivering improved medical treatment for the Rayalaseema region.

Following the inauguration, the district collector, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and medical officers unveiled a pylon. DMHO Dr Ramagiddaiah, hospital superintendent Dr Venkata Ranga Reddy, KMC principal Dr Chitti Narasamma, APMSIDC SE Ramesh Reddy, EE Sivakumar and the medical staff participated in the programme.