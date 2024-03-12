PM launches Rs 29-crore worth 35 NH projects in AP virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 35 national highway projects spread over 1,134 km at a cost of Rs 29,395 crore in AP, out of a total of 114 national projects worth over Rs one lakh crore being taken up across the country, via virtual conference in Haryana on Monday.Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the national highways would contribute to the country and state’s economic growth and overall development and added that out of a total number of projects launched, 30% belonged to AP. He said that with the launch of several national highway projects, there would be a possibility of setting up huge industries and added that the national highways would pave the way for safe and fast travel. He said the national highways not only ease traffic burden but save a lot of money and time for passengers besides helping to achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.Some of the projects dedicated to the nation by PM include: Six-line Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section spread over 51 km worth Rs 2,957 cr; two-lane Gurjanapaly-Avanigadda road spread over 27 km at a cost of Rs 1,185 cr; six-lane Gungugunu-Kabarru section of 27 km long at a cost of Rs 666 crore; four- lane Vizianagaram town bypass spread over 17 km worth Rs 429 crore; two-lane Devarapalli-Jeelugumilli section spread over 23 km at a cost of Rs 85 crore and also six-lane Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor spread over 344 km at a cost of Rs 14,060 crore.AP roads and buildings secretary Pradyumma said that the state government had completed projects worth thousands of crores of rupees expeditiously. The official requested the Centre to expedite the Vijayawada East Bypass and Bhogapauram project near Visakhapatnam along with the current projects.