PM Lauds NDRF for Their Professionalism and Resolve on Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended gratitude and appreciation to the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day.

“On the Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), we extend our deepest appreciation to the men and women whose professionalism and resolve stand tall in moments of crisis. Always at the forefront when a calamity strikes, NDRF personnel work tirelessly to protect lives, provide relief and restore hope under the most challenging circumstances,” PM Modi wrote.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister lauded NDRF personnel for their “professionalism and resolve” and for always being at the forefront during calamities. He also highlighted their efforts to protect lives, provide relief and restore hope in challenging situations.

The Prime Minister further described the skills and sense of duty of the force as exemplifying the highest standards of service. He acknowledged the global respect earned by the NDRF, calling its work a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response.

“Their skills and sense of duty exemplify the highest standards of service. Over the years, the NDRF has emerged as a benchmark in disaster preparedness and response, earning much respect internationally,” he added.

PM Modi also shared photographs of NDRF personnel engaged in relief and disaster management operations and tagged the official NDRF handle in his message.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of the NDRF Raising Day. In a post on X, he highlighted the force’s key role in building a “disaster-resilient India” and described it as a pillar of trust during calamities.

“Warm greetings to the personnel of @NDRFHQ on Raising Day. Through its significant role in realising the Modi government’s resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others,” Shah wrote.

The National Disaster Relief Force was raised on January 19, 2006, as a multi-skilled, standalone disaster response force to deal with both natural and man-made disasters.

The NDRF responds to a wide range of emergencies, including search-and-rescue operations during earthquakes and landslides, flood and cyclone rescue, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contingencies, and medical emergencies.

It is strategically deployed across the country with 16 battalions and 28 regional response centres. The NDRF Academy is located in Nagpur.