PM Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang new railway line, valued at over Rs 8,070 crore, linking Mizoram's capital to the Indian Railways network for the first time.

Mr Modi however failed to reach Aizawl due to inclement weather condition so inaugurated the projects virtually from Mizoram's Lengpui Airport, and addressed the gathering.

Expressing his gratitude for warmth and affection of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "From today, Aizawl will be on India's railway map… Overcoming many challenges, including difficult terrain, this Bairabi-Sairang railway line has become a reality. The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible."

He recalled laying the foundation stone for the project a few years ago and emphasised that the new line now directly connects Sairang in Mizoram with Delhi via the Rajdhani Express, marking a historic milestone in linking the state to the national railway network.

The Prime Minister also praised the people of Mizoram for their longstanding commitment to the country, saying, "Whether it is the freedom movement or nation building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute… Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion, these values are at the centre of Mizo society."

He reiterated that these qualities continue to guide the state's role in India's development, calling the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line a historic day for both the nation and the people of Mizoram.

The Prime Minister also alleged that due to vote bank politics of the opposition, Mizoram like frontier state’s development suffered.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who was also present said, "Today, the Mizoram capital gets railway connectivity.”

Highlighting the completion of the Bairabi-Sairang line, he said that it was a challenging project featuring 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges, including one taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar. He explained that the line will connect Mizoram with major cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, and Delhi, improving access and integration with the national railway network.

Mr Vaishnaw also announced that PM Modi will launch three new trains, including the Rajdhani Express to New Delhi. He noted that the railway connectivity will boost tourism, make homestays more popular, create new jobs, and start cargo operations within the week, allowing more people to experience Mizoram's scenic beauty.