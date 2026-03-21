PM Greets Nation On Eid-ul-Fitr, Navroz, Navratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Parsi New Year Navroz, and Navratri. He hoped for brotherhood and kindness all around and prayed for a year filled with prosperity and joy.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" Mr Modi wrote on X.

"Greetings on the special occasion of Navroz. Praying for a year filled with prosperity and joy. May everyone be healthy and may all aspirations be realised. Navroz Mubarak!" Mr Modi said in a message. The festival marks the New Year for Parsis and other people of Iranian descent.

Meanwhile, Mr Modi shared his reflections on the spiritual significance of the holy festival of Navratri, highlighting the transformative power of faith in the Goddess Chandraghanta. He has been sharing Sanskrit hymn on nine goddesses since the beginning of Navratri. On Saturday, he highlighted the divine and benevolent grace of Goddess Chandraghanta.

The PM extended his heartfelt salutations at the feet of Maa Chandraghanta, praying that the Mother Goddess, who is a symbol of strength and serenity, continues to shower her infinite blessings on all devotees. PM remarked that he seeks the grace of the Goddess to empower every individual with a prosperous and fortunate life.

“May Mother Chandraghanta, who rides a lion and holds powerful weapons, shower her grace upon us and be pleased with us,” he said.

PM had on Thursday offered prayers to Goddess Shailaputri, saying, “I bow to Goddess Shailaputri, who fulfills all the wishes of her devotees, who is adorned with a crescent moon on her forehead, who rides a bull and who holds a trident in her hand. She is a glorious and revered goddess.”

On Friday he shared a Sanskrit subhashitam (hymn), highlighting the divine and benevolent grace of Goddess Brahmacharini saying, “The Goddess who holds a rosary and a water pot in her lotus-like hands—may that supremely exalted Goddess Brahmacharini be gracious to me.”