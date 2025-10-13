PM Gati Shakti Portal Launched for Private Sector

New Delhi: The government on Monday opened the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector to help them optimise last-mile delivery services and develop infrastructure-based applications. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal launched the PM GatiShakti Public through the Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI).

This query-based web platform provides regulated access to selected non-sensitive data sets from the PM GatiShakti national master plan (NMP), enabling private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage advanced analytics for infrastructure planning and investment decisions.

The PM Gati Shakti NMP initiative was launched in October 2021 for the integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs. “It is developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR),” Goyal said.

The platform allows users to access 230 approved data sets covering physical and social infrastructure assets, conduct site suitability analysis, connectivity mapping, alignment planning, compliance checks, and generate analytical reports based on pre-defined templates and user-defined criteria. Users can also visualise multi-layered geospatial data, promoting better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private sector participation.