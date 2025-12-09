PM Concerned Over IndiGo Chaos, Says Passengers Must Not Suffer

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern over the chaos caused by widespread flight cancellations by IndiGo Airlines. He said the Prime Minister stressed that passengers must not be inconvenienced.

“During the NDA parliamentary meeting, the PM told MPs that people should not be troubled or face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good, but correcting the system should not mean harassing people,” Rijiju said.

Ahead of the debate on election reforms, Rijiju added that the government will have an opportunity to counter what he called the “wrong narrative” being spread by the opposition. “Opposition will speak, and the government will clear the delusion that has been created about people’s trust and their participation in election processes,” he stated.

Sharing details from the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi advised MPs to focus on reforms that improve people’s lives. “PM Modi guided all NDA MPs to work for their constituencies. He emphasised reforms across sectors to ease public life. He said laws should help people and urged MPs to connect with the youth,” he said.

Rijiju also dismissed opposition claims that the parliamentary debate on Vande Mataram was linked to upcoming West Bengal elections. “This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. We don’t set the dates of historical events — we celebrate them,” he said.