PM: ‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar’ People’s Voice

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that for the first time, people were raising the slogan, ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ (This time, (BJP) will cross 400 seats). “It is the first time in the country when such a slogan has been adopted before a general election,” Modi said.

Modi reiterated that their aim is not merely to secure power but to propel India towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. “Government formation is not the ultimate goal for the BJP. It is a means to nation-building,” he said while speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple developmental projects valued at Rs 17,500 crore.

Modi expressed surprise and appreciated the participation of approximately 15 lakh people from over 200 locations across Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

He underscored the heightened global interest in India, attributing it to the country’s burgeoning international image. He highlighted the potential influx of FDI and the boost to the tourism sector as outcomes of this enhanced global stature.

Modi criticised the previous Congress-led UPA government for neglecting the manufacturing sector, leading to a surge in imports, particularly in the toy industry. Under his leadership since 2014, imports have plummeted, and exports have surged, aided by initiatives like the Viswakarma Yojana, which has revitalised the handicraft sector.

Emphasising his government's commitment to rural development, Modi announced plans to establish thousands of cold storage across the country, aiming to build the world's largest grain storage infrastructure. This initiative, with an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, seeks to ensure fair prices for small farmers and bolster rural economies.