Platform Services Resume at Vizag Railway Station

Visakhapatnam: Train services on platforms 3 and 4 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station have been restored following a thorough inspection and the replacement of the girder span as a safety precaution, a press release from the railways stated.

The inspection, conducted on April 9, involved senior railway officials including chief bridge engineer Rajkumar, chief planning and design engineer B. Srinivasa Rao, and divisional Railway manager Saurabh Prasad.

The dismantlement of the steel truss of the South End Foot Over Bridge between platforms 3 and 4 was carried out meticulously, using specialised equipment and expert technicians. Although train services on the platforms are back to normal, access to the South End Foot Over Bridge is temporarily restricted to ensure additional safety.

Moreover, a high-level meeting took place with officials from the East Coast Railway Headquarters, which led to a decision to conduct a special 10-day inspection of all 84 foot over bridges within the Waltair Division.